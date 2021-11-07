 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s daughter dubbed ‘first American princess’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 07, 2021

An expert recently pointed out the significance Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet holds as the first-ever American princess.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton made this revelation and was quoted telling Salon, “I think what people haven't really taken on board is that Lilibet is going to be the first ever American princess. Archie was born in the UK.”

During the course of the interview, Mr Morton also shed light on the significance of Lilibet’s baptism and added, “There's some debate about whether she's going to be christened in the US or the UK.”

After all "If she's christened in the US, then I think America will embrace her as an American princess."

