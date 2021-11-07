Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ collects 50 crore in two days

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s highly-anticipated film Sooryavanshi has collected around 50 crore in two days of its release at the box office.



According to the Box Office India report, Sooryavanshi recorded fantastic numbers on the first day with collections of 26.50 crore and on day two, it collected over 24 crore.

The report further says the two day numbers of the film are going to be in the 50 crore and the weekend should comfortably cross 75 crore.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, film also stars Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

The film was released in cinemas on Friday, November 5.

It was set to release in March 2020, however, due to coronavirus pandemic it was delayed several times.



