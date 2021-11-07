Mahesh Manjrekar advises Shah Rukh Khan to break his 'lover boy' image in acting

Mahesh Manjrekar had an exclusive interview with Etimes where the legendary actor remarked on Shahrukh Khan’s choices of roles as he is not doing justice to his talent and should pick mature roles.

The Bollywood/regional actor, 63, was asked a couple of questions including who has been his favourite actor in the present generation, he said, “My all time favourite actor is Ranbir Kapoor because he’s a phenomenal actor”.

The actor bluntly made remarks on the top Khans, Salman Khan, and Shahrukh Khan. According to him, he shares a special bond with Salman Khan. On the other hand, the King of Bollywood SRK, ‘is not doing justice to his talent as he does not want to come out of the lover boy image’. Mahesh told E-Times.

He added on SRK, “today, people would say SRK ki chali I would say nahi re. Shah Rukh Khan is doing what Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor is doing. So why will people see a Shah Rukh Khan movie? They would want to see Shah Rukh in a role where they would say, ‘Yeh role Shah Rukh ka tha. Age bhi right hai, sab right hai.’ Somewhere I feel, he should do something out of the box. And he will do a brilliant job. He is a fantastic actor”.

Mahesh also opened up about Ranveer Singh and added, “he is a good actor but he is still in the mould of thoda sa Sanju lagta hai thoda sa."

The actor told Etimes about his future endeavours as he is currently busy promoting ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ and is also working on OTT projects.