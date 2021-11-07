Katrina Kaif shares behind-the-scene video of 'Tip Tip Barsa'

Katrina Kaif on Sunday shared a behind-the-scene video of "Tip Tip Barsa Paani" as the "Sooryavanshi" song hit 20 million views on YouTube.

"It sure was rainy. Voice of my love Farah Khan," Katrina captioned her post.



Commenting on the video, Farah wrote, You were sooooooo good in this baby."

The video was premiered on YouTube on Saturday, a day after "Sooryavanshi" hit cinemas across India.

The song is recreation of the iconic song from Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon starrer film "Mohra" which released in 1994.



