 
Showbiz
Sunday Nov 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif shares behind-the-scene video of 'Tip Tip Barsa'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 07, 2021

Katrina Kaif shares behind-the-scene video of Tip Tip Barsa

Katrina Kaif on Sunday shared a behind-the-scene video of "Tip Tip Barsa Paani" as the "Sooryavanshi" song hit 20 million views on YouTube. 

"It sure was rainy. Voice of my love Farah Khan," Katrina captioned her post.

Commenting on the video, Farah wrote, You  were sooooooo good in this baby."

The video was premiered on YouTube on Saturday, a day after "Sooryavanshi" hit cinemas across India.

The song is recreation of the iconic song from Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon starrer film "Mohra" which released in 1994.


More From Showbiz:

Katrina Kaif makes big claims about ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ song

Katrina Kaif makes big claims about ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ song
Aryan Khan was framed in pre-planned drug raid, witness reveals

Aryan Khan was framed in pre-planned drug raid, witness reveals
‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’: Fans are convinced Raveena Tandon's original song better than 'Sooryavanshi' remake

‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’: Fans are convinced Raveena Tandon's original song better than 'Sooryavanshi' remake
Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ collects 50 crore in two days

Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ collects 50 crore in two days
Sonam Kapoor wows in her Anarkali outfit for Diwali Bash

Sonam Kapoor wows in her Anarkali outfit for Diwali Bash
Mira Rajput reacts to Delhi’s polluted air amid Diwali celebrations

Mira Rajput reacts to Delhi’s polluted air amid Diwali celebrations
Ahsan Mohsin Ikram pokes fun at wife Minal Khan’s shopping behavior!

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram pokes fun at wife Minal Khan’s shopping behavior!
Katrina Kaif's new song 'Tip Tip Barsa' hits six million views

Katrina Kaif's new song 'Tip Tip Barsa' hits six million views

Alia Bhatt set to announce Hollywood project in 2022?

Alia Bhatt set to announce Hollywood project in 2022?

'Sooryavanshi': Akshay Kumar’s chopper stunt impresses Amitabh Bachchan

'Sooryavanshi': Akshay Kumar’s chopper stunt impresses Amitabh Bachchan
Katrina Kaif’s killer dance moves for ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ win hearts

Katrina Kaif’s killer dance moves for ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ win hearts
Priyanka Chopra ‘grateful’ to Nick Jonas for Diwali bash

Priyanka Chopra ‘grateful’ to Nick Jonas for Diwali bash

Latest

view all