 
entertainment
Monday Nov 08 2021
By
HAHiba Anjum

Travis Scott ‘working to assist’ victims’ families of Astroworld incident

By
HAHiba Anjum

Monday Nov 08, 2021

Travis Scott ‘working to assist’ victims’ families of Astroworld incident
Travis Scott ‘working to assist’ victims’ families of Astroworld incident

Travis Scott recently took to social media and gave fans an update regarding his ongoing efforts to help Astroworld victims.

He also went on to say, "My fans really mean the world to me, and I always want to leave them with a positive experience."

Travis Scott ‘working to assist’ victims’ families of Astroworld incident
Travis Scott ‘working to assist’ victims’ families of Astroworld incident

Before concluding he also added, “I mean, I'm honestly just devastated and I could never imagine anything like this happening. I'm going to do everything I can to keep you guys updated and keep you guys informed of what's going on. Love you all."

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez shows off her elegance in navy coat and long boots during a shoot

Selena Gomez shows off her elegance in navy coat and long boots during a shoot
Feroze Khan meets Ertugrul actor in Turkey

Feroze Khan meets Ertugrul actor in Turkey

Harry Potter: ‘Friends-style reunion’ likely this month

Harry Potter: ‘Friends-style reunion’ likely this month
Jay-Z defends his friend Dave Chappelle

Jay-Z defends his friend Dave Chappelle
Ed Sheeran delivers killer SNL performance after covid-19 quarantine

Ed Sheeran delivers killer SNL performance after covid-19 quarantine
BTS’ Jungkook, RM, Suga tease upcoming new album in ‘The Scoop 2’

BTS’ Jungkook, RM, Suga tease upcoming new album in ‘The Scoop 2’
Travis Scott previously convicted for encouraging fans to jump security barriers during his concerts

Travis Scott previously convicted for encouraging fans to jump security barriers during his concerts
Youngest victim of Travis Scott's Astroworld identified to be 14-year-old

Youngest victim of Travis Scott's Astroworld identified to be 14-year-old
Camilla couldn't 'stop talking' about Joe Biden's 'loud' fart

Camilla couldn't 'stop talking' about Joe Biden's 'loud' fart

Kate Middleton and Prince William split over trifle during their early romance

Kate Middleton and Prince William split over trifle during their early romance
Perrie Edwards marks 5th anniversary with 'baby daddy' Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards marks 5th anniversary with 'baby daddy' Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Astroworld Performer SZA expresses grief over 8 deaths: ‘I’m Speechless’

Astroworld Performer SZA expresses grief over 8 deaths: ‘I’m Speechless’

Latest

view all