Selena Gomez shows off her elegance in navy coat and long boots during a shoot

Superstar Selena Gomez delighted fans as she gave them dress inspiration for chilly season with her latest look.

The 29-year-old singer appeared to be a real model as she showed off her grace in sweater dress with a navy coat and boots making for a chic winter look.



The musician, actress and beauty mogul stepped out on Saturday and put forth a chic look proving that it's not too early to dress up for the Winter.

The Only Murders in the Building actress looked stunning as she was styled by her stylist Kate Young, who picked out a combination of colours in red, navy, white and black stripes for the Rare Beauty founder. Her dress featured a cut-out sleeve and ended just above her thighs.



Selena Gomez elevated her look with a pair of black boots and gold hoop earrings. Her centre-parted locks were styled in a poker-straight manner giving it a glossy finish.

