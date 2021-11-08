 
Monday Nov 08 2021
Web Desk

Firm slammed for promoting greener Cop26 summit on climate crisis: ‘Strip their titles!’

Web Desk

Monday Nov 08, 2021

The royal family recently came under fire for their stance on Cop26 and the global climate crisis.

This claim’s been made by columnist Peter Hitchens and during his interview with GB News he was quoted saying, “What strikes me in more recent years, that [the Royal Family] has become more and more politically active.”

So if you are a monarchist and especially if you disagree with some of the views they've been arguing, I think you're right to feel uneasy about it.”

“My view is quite simple if they want to get involved in politics if they want to have activist views.”

“Relinquish their role, stand for election and argue your point of view in the House of Commons like everybody else.”

