 
entertainment
Monday Nov 08 2021
By
HAHiba Anjum

Ex ICU nurse slams management for lack of medics at Astroworld concert

By
HAHiba Anjum

Monday Nov 08, 2021

Ex ICU nurse slams management for lack of medics at Astroworld concert
Ex ICU nurse slams management for lack of medics at Astroworld concert

An ex ICU nurse recently took to social media to highlight the utter lack of medical supplies and personnel at the Astroworld concert.

The nurse described the entire event in an Instagram post that included a caption that read, “Astroworld festival this year was [expletive] terrible. I don’t think i’ve ever been more disturbed. Some of these medical staff had little to no experience with CPR.”

Her post also included a screen grabbed account of the entire situation and admitted, “There was not enough people to rotate out doing compressions on individuals that were actually pulseless.”

“The medical staff didn’t have the tools to do their jobs. and despite the crowd around us trying to get someone to stop the concert they just kept going. even though travis acknowledged that someone in the crowed needed an ambulance.”

Ex ICU nurse slams management for lack of medics at Astroworld concert

She also added, “When I stood up I looked around and people were getting carried out with eyes rolled back into their heads by security, bleeding from their nose and mouth.”

“I yelled 'has ANYBODY checked a pulse?' the security guard, frantic, asked me to help him. I checked two people and one did not have a pulse. I told them I was an ICU nurse and then another security guard, hearing that, said, ‘please come help us’.”

In an attempt to explain the entire scene she also added, “Teenagers are doing CPR trying to help but they're doing it incorrectly, then I see there's other people doing CPR on people who still have a pulse bc nobody has done a pulse check.”

Before concluding she added, “It was an absolute [expletive] show. People were beginning the crew operating the stage lights and stuff around us to stop the concert and they wouldn't.” 

More From Entertainment:

Jemima Khan calls for the removal of ‘disrespectful’ Diana portrayal in ‘The Crown’

Jemima Khan calls for the removal of ‘disrespectful’ Diana portrayal in ‘The Crown’
Vin Diesel asks Dwayne Johnson to return to ‘Fast and Furious’

Vin Diesel asks Dwayne Johnson to return to ‘Fast and Furious’
Kardashians worried over Kanye West’s reaction to Kim’s new bae Pete Davidson

Kardashians worried over Kanye West’s reaction to Kim’s new bae Pete Davidson
Queen in store for ‘awkward showdown’ with Prince Harry over snub on Remembrance Day

Queen in store for ‘awkward showdown’ with Prince Harry over snub on Remembrance Day
Prince Harry ‘thrown under the bus’ multiple times as monarchy’s shield

Prince Harry ‘thrown under the bus’ multiple times as monarchy’s shield
Selena Gomez shows off her elegance in navy coat and long boots during a shoot

Selena Gomez shows off her elegance in navy coat and long boots during a shoot
Travis Scott ‘working to assist’ families of Astroworld victims

Travis Scott ‘working to assist’ families of Astroworld victims

Feroze Khan meets Ertugrul actor in Turkey

Feroze Khan meets Ertugrul actor in Turkey

Dwayne Johnson showers fans with epic Monday motivation: ‘I love it’

Dwayne Johnson showers fans with epic Monday motivation: ‘I love it’
Harry Potter: ‘Friends-style reunion’ likely this month

Harry Potter: ‘Friends-style reunion’ likely this month
Jay-Z defends his friend Dave Chappelle

Jay-Z defends his friend Dave Chappelle
Ed Sheeran delivers killer SNL performance after covid-19 quarantine

Ed Sheeran delivers killer SNL performance after covid-19 quarantine

Latest

view all