Kevin Costner building up courage to ask new lady love post Christine Baumgartner heartbreak?

Kevin Costner has reportedly moved on from Christine Baumgartner divorce

July 05, 2025

Kevin Costner has sparked romance rumours with a much younger actress, January Jones.

For those unfamiliar with the name, January Jones is a talented American actress and model. She is single mom to a son named Xander Dane Jones, born in September 2011.

Initially starting off as a model, January made her acting debut in the 1999 film It's the Rage.

Despite the burgeoning romance, a source told RadarOnline.com that January will not rush into anything with the A-listed actor, who has recently made a name as a Hollywood “playboy” post Christine Baumgartner heartbreak.

A source well-aware of the relationship dynamics between the rumoured pair told the outlet, "She's not the one chasing Kevin.”

“She prefers to be pursued, which could be why things are moving slowly,” they clarified.

“Kevin has been texting her frequently – he's just building up the courage to ask her to become an item,” the source added.

"It's no surprise he feels a little intimidated – she has that kind of effect on men," they remarked in conclusion.

