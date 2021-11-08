 
entertainment
Monday Nov 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry to not wear uniform while honouring US military veterans

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 08, 2021

Harry will appear on the Intrepid warship, however, he will not be allowed to wear his military uniform

Prince Harry cannot wear his military uniform while giving out medals to five US military veterans, as part of the Salute to Freedom gala.

On November 10, the Duke of Sussex will appear on the Intrepid warship, however, he will not be allowed to wear his military uniform during the event.

This is because he was asked to drop all of his military titles when he moved to the US with Meghan Markle, and his son Archie.

Harry was stripped of his honorary royal titles including Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington in Suffolk, Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command, and Captain-General of the Royal Marines, which according to the Daily Mail was handed down to him from Prince Philip.

According to Charles Rae, a former royal correspondent, Harry’s military experience should be enough to allow him to wear the uniform, according to Express UK, “Now I'm surprised [that] Harry is going to not wear the uniform in America because he's not representing the Queen and to be fair to the lad he has served twice... he is a former soldier.

"He's done a great deal of work with soldiers who are recovering from injuries they got while serving, and I see no reason why he should not be wearing his uniform for this event in America where he's handing out medals to American servicemen," he added. 

More From Entertainment:

Travis Scott continued playing for 37 minutes after Astroworld stampede

Travis Scott continued playing for 37 minutes after Astroworld stampede
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker nuptials to be telecast on Hulu?

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker nuptials to be telecast on Hulu?

It's 'Yesterday Once More' as Richard Carpenter recalls 1970s pop duo

It's 'Yesterday Once More' as Richard Carpenter recalls 1970s pop duo
Kanye West's new girlfriend Vinetria is a big fan of his ex Kim Kardashian

Kanye West's new girlfriend Vinetria is a big fan of his ex Kim Kardashian
Camila Cabello debuts new neck tattoo

Camila Cabello debuts new neck tattoo
Sarah Jessica Parker still keeps all Sex and the City character outfits

Sarah Jessica Parker still keeps all Sex and the City character outfits
Harry Potter creators hint at 'filmed cast reunion’ for 20th anniversary

Harry Potter creators hint at 'filmed cast reunion’ for 20th anniversary

Kardashians sense another Kanye West meltdown over Kim-Pete romance

Kardashians sense another Kanye West meltdown over Kim-Pete romance

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' first official poster out

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' first official poster out
Prince Harry urged to exit Netflix deal after 'disrespectful' Diana portrayal

Prince Harry urged to exit Netflix deal after 'disrespectful' Diana portrayal
Katie Price enjoys weekend with future in-laws

Katie Price enjoys weekend with future in-laws
Hilaria Baldwin 'checking in on fans' after Alec Baldwin's shooting incident

Hilaria Baldwin 'checking in on fans' after Alec Baldwin's shooting incident

Latest

view all