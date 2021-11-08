Police chief warned Travis Scott of 'crowd energy' ahead of Astroworld festival

The Houston Police Chief had expressed concern to Travis Scott regarding the Astroworld Festival’s "energy in the crowd".

According to New York Times, police Chief Troy Finner said that the anticipation ahead of the festival was "escalating" for months.

The Chief believed that the energy came as a result of the pandemic, with tickets selling for hundreds of dollars while the event has had a history of difficult crowds.

It is pertinent to mention that rappers Travis and Drake have been sued for having "incited mayhem" after eight people were killed and dozens injured in a crush during the festival.

Around 50,000 people were in the audience at Houston´s NRG Park when the crowd started pushing toward the stage as Scott was performing, triggering chaotic scenes.

