Tuesday Nov 09 2021
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry getting ‘beat at their own game’: report

Tuesday Nov 09, 2021

Experts fear Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are starting to get ‘beaten at their own game’ as the rug gets pulled from their feet.

Royal commentator Glasgow's COP26 summit made this claim following the Glasgow COP26 summit.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in self-promotional mode which puts them in a problematic situation when it comes to being relevant during Cop26.”

In a video discussion regarding the piece, Ms Tominey also added that the Sussexes are too busy “growing their bank balance” and presenting themselves as “global change leaders."

While touching on how other royals are starting to overtake the Sussex’s position, the Daily Telegraph's Associate Editor revealed, “The Royal Family have some good history when it comes to speaking out on the environment, they have a legacy, starting with the Duke of Edinburgh, and the Prince of Wales who covered environmental matters before they were fashionable.”

