Babar Azam unveils secret of Pakistan team’s success in T20 World Cup

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

ISLAMABAD: Unveiling the secret behind Pakistan's tremendous success in the ongoing T20 World Cup, skipper Babar Azam Monday termed “unity” the biggest asset of his team.

In a media talk following the emphatic victory in the last pool match against Scotland, Babar said the support of players to each other has brought out the best in all departments of the game.

Babar said the watchword of Pakistan’s unbeaten run into the semi-finals is team unity. “We show support for each other every time we go out on the field. Such a spirited display has lifted our morale and helped each player contribute to the cause. Whether it is bowling, batting, or fielding, Pakistan cricketers have shown tremendous support for each other.”



The Pakistan captain termed the win against Scotland yet another example of team spirit. “Everyone is there for each other's support. This time around, Shoaib Malik has come to the party, playing a sensational knock to give Pakistan’s total a real boost against Scotland.”

Babar also praised his bowlers’ enthusiasm that helped Pakistan reach knock-out stages with an unblemished record. “Every player put up a sensational display. Team members are all set to carry forward that momentum going into the semi-finals.”

The Man of the Match in Pakistan’s last pool match, Shoaib Malik, during the virtual press conference following his sensational display of power-hitting that saw him scoring match-winning 18-ball 54 runs, said he knew he had one option and that was to score some quick runs.

“There was a requirement for some quick runs during the last overs. I knew it was the right time to flex my muscles on a track that was a bit low and slow. Thank God Almighty I succeeded in playing the innings I wanted to play. I wanted to make use of all the deliveries, rather than playing dots. I tried to get maximum out of each ball.”

Reacting to a question on the team’s prospects for the semi-finals, he said that Pakistan were carrying all the highs into the semi-finals. “We are the only unbeaten team in the competition so far. The team has played some fabulous cricket and looked formidable in all departments of the game," he said.



"We will carry that momentum going into the semi-finals. No matter against whom we are playing, our efforts would be to take the same vein and continue to give our best in all departments. We have shown the cricketing world that Pakistan are capable of beating any team. So what we want is to play the best brand of cricket as we have shown in all the five matches so far.”