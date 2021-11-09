 
Tuesday Nov 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Asad Umar shares 'life lesson' for youngsters from India's World Cup campaign

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 09, 2021

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar. — AFP/File
  • Asad Umar says victory on the cricket field is still determined by "talent and passion not money or media hype".
  • Earlier, former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar had also criticised the Indian media for the extra hype in their coverage of the team.
  • India was eliminated after New Zealand defeated Afghanistan.

With India's elimination from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup after an extremely poor performance during the series, crickets pundits and fans are analysing what went wrong for the team which entered as favourites and left as one of the most uninspiring sides.

Among those to comment on the outcome of India's campaign was Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, who shared a life lesson for youngsters.

"In [the] last six T20 world cups, Sri Lanka reached the final three times [and] won once," the minister began by saying on Twitter.

Umar went on to say that during this period, India reached the final only once.

"In this period, India reached the final once [and has] not won any championship," he said.

The minister went on to say that victory on the cricket field is still determined by "talent [and] passion not money or media hype."

Addressing the youth, he wrote: "This is a life lesson for youngsters."

Earlier, former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar had also criticised the Indian media for the extra hype in their cricket coverage, saying: "I am not defending the Indian team, but I feel bad because their media [put] extra pressure on them."

"Indian media first hypes up the team by saying that they are unbeatable and after they lose, the players and their families are insulted," he highlighted.

India was eliminated after New Zealand defeated Afghanistan and secured a place in the semi-finals with two additional points compared to the Men in Blue.

Meanwhile, with five consecutive victories in the series, Pakistan was the first team to qualify for the semi-final from Group 2.

Pakistan will face Australia on November 11. 

For all of Geo.tv's latest news, updates and analysis of the T20 World Cup 2021, visit: https://www.geo.tv/t20-worldcup-2021/

