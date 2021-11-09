‘Hone Laga’ from 'Antim' is out now

Hone Laga, a romantic song from Salman Khan’s upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth, was released on Tuesday, November 9.



The makers of Antim, starring superstar Salman Khan and his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, have dropped its new song Hone Laga.

The song, crooned by Jubin Nautiyal, features Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana.

Salman, Aayush Sharma and Mahima turned to their respective Instagram handles and announced the release of Hone Laga.

The Tiger 3 actor shared the video song and said “Enjoy #HoneLaga ... Song out now.”

Mahima said, “Celebrate Rahuliya and Manda’s love with #HoneLaga”.



“Rahuliya pyaar mein Manda ka #HoneLaga! Witness the love anthem of the season with this romantic ballad,” said Sharma while uploading the video song on his Instagram.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar film Antim: The Final Truth will be released in cinemas on November 26.

