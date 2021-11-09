Travis Scott to bear Astroworld victims’ funeral cost

Astroworld victims’ funeral cost to covered by Travis Scott

Travis Scott pledged to cover the funeral cost of eight dead at Astroworld music festival on Friday night in Houston.

The American rapper also announced sponsor therapies of those affected by the tragedy for a month as he collaborates with online mental health service platform Better Help and Houston’s Cactus Jack Foundation.

Scott’s management team on Monday extended a press release, stating that the announcement is “the first of many steps Travis plans on taking as a part of his personal vow to assist those affected throughout their grieving and recovery process.”

The 30-year-old rapper is also working with other mental health organizations such as NAMI, MHA National and MHA of Greater Houston in assisting the survivors of NRG Park.

The annual event was turned into a bloody site as the audience suddenly surged toward the stage around 9 p.m.

The deadly crowd surge left more than 300 people severely injured, including a 10-year-old.