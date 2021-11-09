 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth likely to attend Remembrance Sunday ceremony as she returns to Windsor Castle

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 09, 2021

Queen Elizabeth likely to attend Remembrance Sunday ceremony as she returns to Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth has returned to Windsor Castle after a private weekend away at her Sandringham estate in Norfolk, local media reported citing Palace sources.

The British monarch  is expected to attend the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph, the focal point of the nation's homage, on November 14, said Omid Scobie, a royal expert on social media.

Last month the Queen spent a night in hospital for the first time in years for what Buckingham Palace termed 'preliminary investigations'.

The world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch cancelled an official trip to Northern Ireland.

 The head of state, who next year celebrates 70 years on the throne, is known for her robust health and the last time she is thought to have spent a night in hospital was in 2013 when she was suffering from symptoms of gastroenteritis.

She had a successful surgery to treat an eye cataract in 2018, and also had a knee operation in 2003. However, royal officials are loathe to discuss health issues in general, saying medical matters are private.

Earlier this year, Prince Philip, her 99-year-old husband of more than seven decades, died at Windsor Castle.

More From Entertainment:

Travis Scott named in lawsuit filed by family of boy in coma

Travis Scott named in lawsuit filed by family of boy in coma

Jennifer Aniston's new video attracts massive likes from fans and friends

Jennifer Aniston's new video attracts massive likes from fans and friends
Kendall Jenner blasted for changing Astroworld post after Travis Scott's tragic show

Kendall Jenner blasted for changing Astroworld post after Travis Scott's tragic show
Khloe Kardashian gets hate for posting sultry snaps amid Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy

Khloe Kardashian gets hate for posting sultry snaps amid Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy

Lady Gaga wore 'bulletproof' dress to President Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony

Lady Gaga wore 'bulletproof' dress to President Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony
Drake breaks silence over Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy

Drake breaks silence over Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy

Prince Harry's sweetheart Meghan in trouble as she faces new court battle

Prince Harry's sweetheart Meghan in trouble as she faces new court battle
Pete Davidson makes surprise comment alluding to Kim Kardashian romance

Pete Davidson makes surprise comment alluding to Kim Kardashian romance

Major Spider-Man leak unveils Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire together

Major Spider-Man leak unveils Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire together
Melissa Benoist shares behind-the-scene pictures from 'Supergirl' series finale

Melissa Benoist shares behind-the-scene pictures from 'Supergirl' series finale

Reese Witherspoon reacts to being mistaken as daughter Ava Elizabeth

Reese Witherspoon reacts to being mistaken as daughter Ava Elizabeth
Amy Winehouse's final performance dress grabs $243,200 at auction

Amy Winehouse's final performance dress grabs $243,200 at auction

Latest

view all