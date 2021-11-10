 
pakistan
By
WATCH: Malala Yousafzai, husband's 'qubool hai' moment

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and her husband during the nikkah ceremony in Birmingham. — Twitter
Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai tied the knot during a small ceremony in Birmingham, the education activist revealed on Twitter Tuesday.

Malala and her husband, Asser Malik, who is a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official, looked cheerful in the photos that the Nobel laureate shared on her official Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Malala's friend, Sarah Jehaan, shared the video of the "qubool hai" moment, where the marriage officiator asks her husband to accept the education activist her as his wife.

The solemniser asks her husband to say: "Maine usko apni biwi banaya (I accept her as my wife)." At which, he says: "Maine usko apni biwi banaya (I accept her as my wife)."

"MashaAllah, congratulations to all of you," the solemniser adds.

"Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead," Malala wrote on Twitter.

For her big day, Malala wore a melon-pink outfit adorned with gold embroidery. Her nikkah pictures were captured by her friend, Malin Fezehai, who is a photographer and visual journalist.


