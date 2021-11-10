Bella Hadid reveals her agony with tearful selfies

Bella Hadid left fans in tears as she revealed her mantle health struggles with sad selfies.

The 25-year-old supermodel looks extremely sad and distressed in new photos she shared to Instagram on Tuesday, captioning: "From me to you, you're not alone."



Gigi Hadid's sister penned a lengthy caption after praising Willow Smith for publicly discussing her own mental health on her platforms.

The fashionista wrote that 'social media is not real' as she shared nine teary-eyed photos while connecting with her millions of fans.



'I want you to know, there is always light at the end of the tunnel, and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point.'

Bella Hadid apparently gave fans just a glimpse into her battle with mental health issues in a series of tearful selfies. Her fans could not stop their tears as they shared their words in the comment section.