 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Bella Hadid reveals her agony with tearful selfies

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 10, 2021

Bella Hadid reveals her agony with tearful selfies

Bella Hadid left fans in tears as she revealed her mantle health struggles with sad selfies.

The 25-year-old supermodel looks extremely sad and distressed in new photos she shared to Instagram on Tuesday, captioning: "From me to you, you're not alone."

Gigi Hadid's sister penned a lengthy caption after praising Willow Smith for publicly discussing her own mental health on her platforms.

The fashionista wrote that 'social media is not real' as she shared nine teary-eyed photos while connecting with her millions of fans.

Bella Hadid reveals her agony with tearful selfies

'I want you to know, there is always light at the end of the tunnel, and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point.'

Bella Hadid apparently gave fans just a glimpse into her battle with mental health issues in a series of tearful selfies. Her fans could not stop their tears as they shared their words in the comment section.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth likely to attend Remembrance Sunday ceremony as she returns to Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth likely to attend Remembrance Sunday ceremony as she returns to Windsor Castle
Travis Scott named in lawsuit filed by family of boy in coma

Travis Scott named in lawsuit filed by family of boy in coma

Jennifer Aniston's new video attracts massive likes from fans and friends

Jennifer Aniston's new video attracts massive likes from fans and friends
Kendall Jenner blasted for changing Astroworld post after Travis Scott's tragic show

Kendall Jenner blasted for changing Astroworld post after Travis Scott's tragic show
Khloe Kardashian gets hate for posting sultry snaps amid Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy

Khloe Kardashian gets hate for posting sultry snaps amid Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy

Lady Gaga wore 'bulletproof' dress to President Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony

Lady Gaga wore 'bulletproof' dress to President Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony
Drake breaks silence over Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy

Drake breaks silence over Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy

Prince Harry's sweetheart Meghan in trouble as she faces new court battle

Prince Harry's sweetheart Meghan in trouble as she faces new court battle
Pete Davidson makes surprise comment alluding to Kim Kardashian romance

Pete Davidson makes surprise comment alluding to Kim Kardashian romance

Major Spider-Man leak unveils Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire together

Major Spider-Man leak unveils Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire together
Melissa Benoist shares behind-the-scene pictures from 'Supergirl' series finale

Melissa Benoist shares behind-the-scene pictures from 'Supergirl' series finale

Reese Witherspoon reacts to being mistaken as daughter Ava Elizabeth

Reese Witherspoon reacts to being mistaken as daughter Ava Elizabeth

Latest

view all