Supreme Court summons PM Imran Khan in APS massacre case

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived at the Supreme Court of Pakistan to appear before the apex court's bench today (Wednesday) after he was summoned to attend a hearing of the Army Public School (APS) massacre.



A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed is hearing the case.

On December 16, 2014, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants stormed the Army Public School in Peshawar and martyred over 140 people, mostly schoolchildren.

A hearing of the case took place today during which the apex court summoned the prime minister to appear before the bench when the hearing resumes at 11:30am, in his personal capacity.

During the previous hearing of the case, parents of the children martyred in the 2014 terrorist attack had complained to the court that they had lost their children in the incident hence the top civil and military leadership of the country should be summoned by the Supreme Court and cases registered against them.

The victims' parents had also demanded of the apex court to hold a transparent inquiry into the incident. The court had asked Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan to review the situation and take necessary steps--whether it be an investigation or filing cases against those responsible-- and inform the court.

When the hearing resumed today, the court asked the attorney general for an update, who responded by saying that FIRs cannot be registered against the top leadership.

At this, the bench angrily told the government's lawyer that the incident had taken place as a result of a "security lapse" which the government should accept, adding that the top civil and military leaders of the time should have known about the attack.

The chief justice then remarked that Pakistan's agencies and institutions have access to all sorts of information but when it comes to the security of the people "our security agencies fail".

The CJP also inquired about the registration of the case against the former army chief and other officials. To this, the AGP told the court that the fact-finding report did not hold them responsible.

"We have such a huge intelligence network, billions of rupees are spent on it. We also claim to be the best intelligence agency in the world.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan said the APS massacre had taken place in response to Operation Zarb-e-Azb, adding that state institutions should have taken effective steps against it.

During the hearing, the attorney general sought time from the court to seek directives from the prime minister and other officials so he can respond to the court.

However, the bench said this was a very serious case and that it would summon the prime minister and seek answers from him.

The attorney general had sought further time for the prime minister to appear before the court. However, the bench expressed anger at his request and said the parents of the victims of the APS massacre are also in court.

During the hearing, the issue of the government holding talks with the banned TTP was also mentioned.

Justice Qazi Amin remarked that there are reports that the government is holding negotiations with a group and added, "Is it not the responsibility of the state to identify the real culprits [behind the APS tragedy] and nab them."

Meanwhile, CJP Gulzar Ahmed intervened and said we cannot leave the children alone to die.

He observed that action should have been taken against those at the top but low-level personnel were punished while people at the top enjoyed benefits.

Justice Aijaz, another member of the bench, remarked that it was not possible that the terrorists didn't get inside support.

After the arguments, the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing till 11:30 and summoned the prime minister.

Imran Khan will fulfil five-year term, says Sheikh Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed appeared outside the Supreme Court before the prime minister arrived, speaking to media. The minister said that "no game is being played, the game belongs to Imran Khan."

Sheikh Rasheed speaks to media outside Supreme Court of Pakistan. Photo: Geo News screengrab

"There is no danger, Imran Khan will fulfil his five-year term," he said.

Responding to a question, the minister said he had arrived at the apex court "to accompany the prime minister if he appears", adding that he did not know whether PM Imran Khan will show up or not.

He refused to comment on the hearing, saying that the law minister or the attorney general were better qualified to speak on the matter.

"The Ministry of Interior does not have the solution to every problem," he said.