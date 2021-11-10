Shailene Woodley slams those bashing Aaron Rodgers over COVID-19 diagnosis

Woodley slammed all the news outlets for 'disparaging' Rodgers after he revealed he was unvaccinated

Shailene Woodley has a message for all those sending hate to her fiancé Aaron Rodgers after he revealed he was unvaccinated.

The Fault in our Stars actress slammed all the news outlets for "disparaging" Rodgers after it was revealed he has contracted COVID-19.

Woodley took to Instagram to rubbish a set of photos that alleged Rodgers had stepped out following his COVID-19 diagnosis, "Literally ya'll need to calm the [expletive] down. This is straight up HILARIOUS. News outlets STILL grasping at straws to disparage Aaron. Finding random [expletive] men on the streets of LA and saying its him."

"I know Aaron's body VERY well. First off his feet, ahem and no offense to this rando dude, are a LOT bigger. Also, for those of us who know Aaron beyond the worlds of obsessed sport and [expletive] media, it's no secret he has the hairiest hands on the [expletive] planet. This oblivious homie. Clearly, does not (go ahead, zoom in)," she continued.

Woodley's latest comments about Rodgers come after she slammed reports about her previous Instagram Story and criticized the media over the weekend.

"Just read somewhere that the media is claiming I deleted an insta story amid the 'chaos'. (an astrology post of all things) (not cryptic at all you dummies). Do you even know how stories work brah?? They self delete after 24 hrs. Literally lol'ing over here at your determination to make a story out of nothing. grasping at straws my dears," she wrote.

Woodley has yet to publicly share her COVID vaccination status.