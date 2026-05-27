Justin Trudeau pals fear over fast-paced Katy Perry romance

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry may look completely smitten in public, but behind the scenes, insiders claim some people close to Trudeau are quietly bracing for impact.

The former Canadian Prime Minister and the pop superstar have gone from rumoured romance to full-on headline magnets in less than a year, with cozy social media moments, Coachella appearances and even wedding chatter fueling the frenzy.

But according to Closer magazine, Trudeau’s inner circle fears the relationship is moving at “light speed” – and could eventually leave him picking up pieces.

“Things have burned so hot and fast between them,” one source claimed. “The worry is that eventually it will flame out and it will be Justin that pays the price.”

And apparently, it’s not just heartbreak his friends are worried about.

Sources say some longtime supporters feel Trudeau has undergone a dramatic transformation since falling for the singer, trading his carefully polished statesman image for a much more carefree celebrity-boyfriend vibe.

The internet certainly noticed after phoos surfaced of him at Coachella in fitted jeans, a backwards baseball cap and casually eating instant noodles beside Perry – a sentence nobody expected to write about a former world leader.

“Justin doesn’t seem to care one bit about what people think,” an insider said. “He’s very defiant when it comes to this relationship and is charging ahead full speed.”

Friends reportedly understand why the romance happened so intensely. Both Trudeau and Perry came out of difficult public breakups and emotionally exhausting periods in their lives, which insiders believe created an instant connection.

Still, some worry Trudeau is ignoring the long-term impact.

“He’s too happy in love to worry about that,” one source added.

For now, though, the former PM appears fully committed – and according to insiders, “the sun rises and sets on Katy.”