Wednesday Nov 10 2021
What makes Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively the most popular Hollywood couple?

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds is revealing him and Blake Lively are one of the most popular Hollywood couple.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in an interview this Monday, the Free Guy actor candidly touched upon his loved-up bond with the Gossip Girl alum.

"We don’t take each other too seriously, but we’re also friends." He continued, "Falling in love is great, but do you like each other? That’s kinda the question you gotta ask yourself, you know, going into it.

He continued, "We’ve always liked each other. We grow together. We learn from each other. So yeah, I’m lucky to have a buddy in that."

The duo first met in 2011 while filming Green Lantern. The lovebirds tied the knot a year later in South Carolina.

