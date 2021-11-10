 
UK pledges to play role in further improving cooperation with Pakistan

British High Commissioner Christian Turner (L) and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. — ISPR.
  • Two sides discuss matters of mutual interest and regional security situation.
  • COAS says Pakistan values UK’s role in global, regional affairs.
  • Says "we look forward to enhancing our bilateral relationship."

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner on Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, a statement issued by Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Per the military's media wing, during the meeting, matters of mutual interest and regional security situation, including the recent developments in Afghanistan, came under discussion. 

The COAS said that Pakistan values UK’s role in global and regional affairs and "we look forward to enhancing our bilateral relationship."

Per the statement, General Bajwa reiterated the need for global convergence on Afghanistan for avoiding humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts for the economic uplift of the Afghan people.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, efforts for regional stability and pledged to paly their role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

