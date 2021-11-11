T20 World Cup: Imad, Haris share trivia on Pakistan with Australian players

Cricketers Imad Wasim (from left to right), Haris Rauf, Adam Zampa and Marcus Stoinis have a chat ahead of the Pakistan vs Australia T20 World Cup semi-final clash. Photo: Screengrab/ PCB Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricketers Imad Wasim and Haris Rauf shared tidbits about Pakistan with Australian players Adam Zampa and Marcus Stoinis ahead of the much-awaited T20 World Cup semi-final clash between Australia and Pakistan in UAE today (Thursday).

In a brief video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Twitter, Imad and Haris can be seen offering souvenirs and sharing interesting information on Pakistan with the top Australian cricketers.

Both Pakistanis met with the Australians at a hotel in Dubai to share some interesting facts on Pakistan. These include some interesting points about the second highest peak in the world (K2), cricket following and the diverse culture the country offers.

Imad also invited both players to visit Pakistan to see the variety of cultures and places the country offers.

Pakistan will take on Australia in the T20 World Cup semi-final today. Pakistan remained undefeated in the Super 12 stage of the tournament, where they beat India, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Namibia, and Scotland.

In a virtual press conference earlier, skipper and captain Babar Azam said he was confident that the Men in Green will maintain their momentum and perform well against Australia in the semi-final.