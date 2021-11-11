 
Thursday Nov 11 2021
Kris Jenner introduces Corey Gamble as ‘amazing partner’ in birthday post

Thursday Nov 11, 2021

Kris Jenner shared a heart-felt birthday note for her long-time beau, Corey Gamble on his 41st birthday.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians alum on Wednesday posted a series of couple’s gorgeous pictures on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to my love @coreygamble” she captioned the post.

“You are the most amazing partner, best friend, confidant, travel aficionado, therapist, problem solver, golf buddy, protector, advisor, and the best, most wonderful man to my kids and my grandkids!,” she added.

The mother of six also expressed love for her other-half, stating, “You are such a special part of my heart and soul and I love you so very much babe.”

She concluded the birthday message on a thank you note. “Thank you for all you are in my life!! I am truly blessed “the caption read.

Kris Jenner penned down a birthday wish for Corey Gamble Photo Credits: Kris Jenner/Instagram
Gamble also received love-filled messages from Kim Kardashian and Kloe Kardashian as he turned a year older.

Kim wrote on her IG story, “I'm so grateful to have u in our lives taking such good care of my mom! Couldn't ask for a better step dad lol."

Photo Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram
