Meghan Markle criticised for wearing 'inappropriate' dress, copying Emma Stone's 'Cruella' look

Meghan Markle has drawn criticism for her dress that she chose for Remembrance Day ceremony.

Commenting on her red outfit, royal biographer Angela Levin said "Words fail me.

Royal fans took to twitter to react to the dress Meghan Markle wore on the occasion

"Not a good look for a military Remembrance ceremony," said a user.

Another said, "Whoever is styling MM desperately needs to get the items fitted better, as they are failing MM and the designer."

Replying to Levin's tweet, a user said, "The gown is totally inappropriate and shows a woeful lack of respect for the occasion, it should have been demure and discreet."

One user said "It is a very nice dress but wholly unsuitable for such an occasion."

"All she needed was the black & white wig," read caption of the tweet shared by Angela Levin.

The tweet contained a collage of pictures featuring Meghan Markle and Emma Stone from "Cruella".

Cruella de Vil is a fictional character in British author Dodie Smith's 1956 novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians.

