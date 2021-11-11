 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle criticised for wearing 'inappropriate' dress, copying Emma Stone's 'Cruella' look

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 11, 2021

Meghan Markle criticised for wearing inappropriate dress, copying Emma Stones Cruella look

Meghan Markle has drawn criticism for her dress that she chose for Remembrance Day ceremony.

Commenting on her red outfit, royal biographer Angela Levin said "Words fail me.

Royal fans took to twitter to react to the dress Meghan Markle wore on the occasion

"Not a good look for a military Remembrance ceremony," said a user.

Another said, "Whoever is styling MM desperately needs to get the items fitted better, as they are failing MM and the designer."

Replying to Levin's tweet, a user said, "The gown is totally inappropriate and shows a woeful lack of respect for the occasion, it should have been demure and discreet."

One user said "It is a very nice dress but wholly unsuitable for such an occasion."

"All she needed was the black & white wig," read caption of the tweet shared by Angela Levin.

The tweet contained a collage of pictures featuring Meghan Markle and Emma Stone from "Cruella".

Cruella de Vil is a fictional character in British author Dodie Smith's 1956 novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians.

More From Entertainment:

'Ryan Reynolds uses his mom's Netflix account': Dwayne Johnson teases 'Red Notice' co-star

'Ryan Reynolds uses his mom's Netflix account': Dwayne Johnson teases 'Red Notice' co-star
Lily Collins shares adorable BTS look from Emily in Paris: 'Queens of hearts'

Lily Collins shares adorable BTS look from Emily in Paris: 'Queens of hearts'
From one sexiest man to another: Ryan Reynolds tells Paul Rudd not to do this

From one sexiest man to another: Ryan Reynolds tells Paul Rudd not to do this
Meghan Markle apologises for misleading court over biography

Meghan Markle apologises for misleading court over biography
Pete Davidson takes a dig at Nick Jonas' career: 'Nick's a legit actor now'

Pete Davidson takes a dig at Nick Jonas' career: 'Nick's a legit actor now'
How Will Smith reacted to seeing Willow with shaved head for the first time

How Will Smith reacted to seeing Willow with shaved head for the first time
Rebel Wilson details the struggles of 'emotional eating'

Rebel Wilson details the struggles of 'emotional eating'

Prince Harry opens up about 'scars on the inside' in powerful speech on Veterans Day

Prince Harry opens up about 'scars on the inside' in powerful speech on Veterans Day
Katie Price asked to exit Vegas flight after refusing to wear face mask

Katie Price asked to exit Vegas flight after refusing to wear face mask
Elton John receives elite royal honour from Prince Charles

Elton John receives elite royal honour from Prince Charles
Benedict Cumberbatch almost rejected ‘sexist’ role of Doctor Strange

Benedict Cumberbatch almost rejected ‘sexist’ role of Doctor Strange

Latest

view all