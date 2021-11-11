 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Bella Hadid sets pulses racing as she rocks leopard print dress in new photoshoot

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 11, 2021

Bella Hadid sets pulses racing as she rocks leopard print dress in new photoshoot

Bella Hadid stunned fans with her amazing looks as she sported a leopard print dress and high heels in latest photoshoot.

The 25-year-old supermodel showed off her fit physique a as she played the part of a fun party girl for Michael Kors holiday campaign,

Gigi Hadid's sister Bella looked out of this world in a sultry minidress, accessorised with metallic platform sandals, for the label's Christmas campaign.

Bella Hadid sets pulses racing as she rocks leopard print dress in new photoshoot

Bella Hadid's stunning dress features a bodycon fit, accentuated by spaghetti straps and fluffy feather hem. 

Bella Hadid sets pulses racing as she rocks leopard print dress in new photoshoot

Bella Hadid previously gave fans just a glimpse into mental health struggles in a series of tearful selfies shared to Instagram on Tuesday.

More From Entertainment:

Lin-Manuel Miranda launches film festival with directorial debut

Lin-Manuel Miranda launches film festival with directorial debut
'Ryan Reynolds uses his mom's Netflix account': Dwayne Johnson teases 'Red Notice' co-star

'Ryan Reynolds uses his mom's Netflix account': Dwayne Johnson teases 'Red Notice' co-star
Meghan Markle criticised for wearing 'inappropriate' dress, copying Emma Stone's 'Cruella' look

Meghan Markle criticised for wearing 'inappropriate' dress, copying Emma Stone's 'Cruella' look
Lily Collins shares adorable BTS look from Emily in Paris: 'Queens of hearts'

Lily Collins shares adorable BTS look from Emily in Paris: 'Queens of hearts'
From one sexiest man to another: Ryan Reynolds tells Paul Rudd not to do this

From one sexiest man to another: Ryan Reynolds tells Paul Rudd not to do this
Meghan Markle apologises for misleading court over biography

Meghan Markle apologises for misleading court over biography
Justin Bieber’s team sends legal notice to his parody artist

Justin Bieber’s team sends legal notice to his parody artist

Kris Jenner introduces Corey Gamble as ‘amazing partner’ in birthday post

Kris Jenner introduces Corey Gamble as ‘amazing partner’ in birthday post
Kylie Jenner’s reps shut rumours of her ‘losing millions’ amid Astroworld incident

Kylie Jenner’s reps shut rumours of her ‘losing millions’ amid Astroworld incident

Pete Davidson takes a dig at Nick Jonas' career: 'Nick's a legit actor now'

Pete Davidson takes a dig at Nick Jonas' career: 'Nick's a legit actor now'
Here’s why Ed Sheeran considers her daughter, Lyra a ‘miracle’

Here’s why Ed Sheeran considers her daughter, Lyra a ‘miracle’

Meghan Markle dazzles as she gushes over Harry at New York Event

Meghan Markle dazzles as she gushes over Harry at New York Event

Latest

view all