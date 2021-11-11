Bella Hadid sets pulses racing as she rocks leopard print dress in new photoshoot

Bella Hadid stunned fans with her amazing looks as she sported a leopard print dress and high heels in latest photoshoot.

The 25-year-old supermodel showed off her fit physique a as she played the part of a fun party girl for Michael Kors holiday campaign,

Gigi Hadid's sister Bella looked out of this world in a sultry minidress, accessorised with metallic platform sandals, for the label's Christmas campaign.

Bella Hadid's stunning dress features a bodycon fit, accentuated by spaghetti straps and fluffy feather hem.

Bella Hadid previously gave fans just a glimpse into mental health struggles in a series of tearful selfies shared to Instagram on Tuesday.

