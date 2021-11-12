BTS’ RM weighs in on the ‘worst day’ of 2021: ‘I’m sad’



BTS’ RM recently turned to ARMYs on social media and weighed in on the “worst day” he’s ever had in life.



The singer and songwriter shed some light on his experience on the Weverse app.

There he posted an admission that is translated to read, “I cleaned [my computer] incorrectly today.. so, except for the audio, I’ve lost all the files I worked on for over a year..”

“It’s a mental shock.. but I’ll still gather up strength.. I was close to being done.. sure.. the worst day outta this year, posting this [Weverse moment] because I’m sad.”

Check it out below:

As soon as RM made the announcement fans started storming the comment section and started sharing their woeful wonderings.

One wrote, “ARMYS and HYBE IT technicians is there any way to restore those files back?”

Whereas another called out, “hybe IT dept u better help him recover all the files or i’m sending a truck”

