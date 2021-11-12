 
entertainment
Friday Nov 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Ed Sheeran admits many pop stars want to ‘actively see him fail’

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 12, 2021

Ed Sheeran admits many pop stars want to ‘actively see him fail’
Ed Sheeran admits many pop stars want to ‘actively see him fail’

Singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran recently shed some light on his struggles with fellow pop stars who want to see him fail.

The songwriter weighed in on it all while speaking on the Halfcast podcast, right after Stormzy, Dave and Sir Elton John congratulated him on the win with = (Equals).

He started off by admitting, “In terms of people that actually root for me and want me to win”

“I know so many artists who, whenever I win, scoff, and actually actively want me to fail.”

However, “They would never tell me, I just know. I hang around with people and I hear things.”

Before concluding he also added, “Stormzy is the most good-hearted successful person I know that genuinely is overjoyed for my success.”

More From Entertainment:

Will Smith’s jaw ‘nearly dislocated’ seeing daughter Willow’s buzz cut

Will Smith’s jaw ‘nearly dislocated’ seeing daughter Willow’s buzz cut
BTS’ RM weighs in on the ‘worst day’ of 2021: ‘I’m sad’

BTS’ RM weighs in on the ‘worst day’ of 2021: ‘I’m sad’
BTS Jin’s OST for ‘Yours’ overtakes Spotify’s Global Charts

BTS Jin’s OST for ‘Yours’ overtakes Spotify’s Global Charts
Queen Elizabeth to attend the annual Remembrance Sunday service

Queen Elizabeth to attend the annual Remembrance Sunday service
Meghan Markle shuns Queen rules to fulfil her desire?

Meghan Markle shuns Queen rules to fulfil her desire?
Victoria Beckham sizzles in black gym gear during a training session with David

Victoria Beckham sizzles in black gym gear during a training session with David
Doctor Strange actor shares his thoughts on new film

Doctor Strange actor shares his thoughts on new film

Antonio Banderas enlists daughter for new film

Antonio Banderas enlists daughter for new film

Bella Hadid sets pulses racing as she rocks leopard print dress in new photoshoot

Bella Hadid sets pulses racing as she rocks leopard print dress in new photoshoot
Lin-Manuel Miranda launches film festival with directorial debut

Lin-Manuel Miranda launches film festival with directorial debut
Pics: Zendaya looks gorgeous in Vera Wang outfit as she graces 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards

Pics: Zendaya looks gorgeous in Vera Wang outfit as she graces 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards
'Ryan Reynolds uses his mom's Netflix account': Dwayne Johnson teases 'Red Notice' co-star

'Ryan Reynolds uses his mom's Netflix account': Dwayne Johnson teases 'Red Notice' co-star

Latest

view all