Ed Sheeran admits many pop stars want to ‘actively see him fail’

Singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran recently shed some light on his struggles with fellow pop stars who want to see him fail.



The songwriter weighed in on it all while speaking on the Halfcast podcast, right after Stormzy, Dave and Sir Elton John congratulated him on the win with = (Equals).

He started off by admitting, “In terms of people that actually root for me and want me to win”

“I know so many artists who, whenever I win, scoff, and actually actively want me to fail.”

However, “They would never tell me, I just know. I hang around with people and I hear things.”

Before concluding he also added, “Stormzy is the most good-hearted successful person I know that genuinely is overjoyed for my success.”