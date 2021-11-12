 
Friday Nov 12 2021
Rebel Wilson weighs in on her newfound decision to embrace the 'single life'

Friday Nov 12, 2021

Rebel Wilson recently wore her heart on her sleeve and shed some light on her decision to step back and ‘take a break’ from the perils of the dating landscape in favor of a more scenic summer.

Rebel shared her thoughts on this newfound philosophy to life while speaking to People magazine.

There she was quoted saying, "I was doing a thing called 'Hot Girl Summer' — I heard about it in rap songs — and I was like, 'This sounds fun'. But] it wasn't really me. I'm a bit more of a conservative girl, normally."

Though she "did date a few people over the summer and I had a really nice time. I'm currently single and looking for the right person. So we'll see."

Before concluding however, she added, "From every relationship, you learn stuff all about yourself and what you're looking for. I haven't quite met my match just yet, but here's hoping."

