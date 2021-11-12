 
entertainment
Friday Nov 12 2021
Hailey Baldwin admits to ‘difficulties’ with Justin Bieber’s sobriety

Friday Nov 12, 2021

Hailey Baldwin recently shed some light on the difficulties she faced when trying to help Justin Bieber with his sobriety struggles.

Baldwin highlighted some of her worries while speaking on Victoria's Secret Voices podcast.

There she was quoted saying, "There's a lot of addiction that runs in my family, not even just my dad [actor Stephen Baldwin], but a lot of other people on that side of my family struggle with a lot of different things.”

"My dad was always really open about [his addiction] and I always appreciated that. I was always really, really close to my dad…”

“He was just always, like, extremely open about why being sober was what worked for him and why we needed to be sober and what alcoholic behavior looks like, and where that comes out."

She also went on to say, "Looking back on times of drug use and being in some dark spaces and having to kind of go back there was extremely difficult.”

"Being like, 'Hey, where are you at with this?' I've had times where I would get nervous, [asking Justin], 'Are you OK to do this? Because you did have a time in your life where it was not OK for you and it was a dark time for you'."

Before concluding she also added, "But he has very good self-awareness when it comes to that and is very open about it and that's all I can really ask for."

