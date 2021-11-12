Rajkummar Rao set to marry Patralekha on November 14

The couple will reportedly tie the knot in Chandigarh over the weekend

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is all set to tie the knot with his longtime partner Patralekha on November 14, reported Pinkvilla.

Rumours about the couple’s nuptials have been doing the rounds for some time now and contrary to earlier reports, they will finally take the plunge in Chandigarh, not Jaipur, over the weekend.



“After discussing a few locations including Jaipur, they have now finally zeroed down on Chandigarh. It’s a three-day event starting from November 13,” a source close to the couple shared.

The insider dished out more details about Rajkummar and Patralekha’s impending wedding, saying, “They will start with the pre wedding rituals including the mehndi on Saturday, which will be followed by the wedding on Sunday, and then the post wedding rituals on the following day.”

The couple has reportedly invited only close friends and family to their wedding.