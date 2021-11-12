 
When Taylor Swift confessed she was 'upset and sad' while writing 'All Too Well'

American singer Taylor Swift once touched upon her mental state while writing song All Too Well.

Speaking with Jimmy Fallon in 2011, Swift revealed that she was going through a rough time in her life when she penned the song.

"I showed up for rehearsals and I just was really upset, and sad, and everybody could tell, it was really, like, not fun to be around me that day," confessed the singer.

While there are speculations that the Blank Space hit maker aimed at ex Jake Gyllenhaal in the breakup song, Swift has never confirmed the rumours.

"So I started playing guitar and just kind of playing the same four chords over and over again," the 31-year-old revealed.

She continued,"And I just started, kind of, the band sort of joined in, and I started ad-libbing what I was going through, and what I was feeling, and it went on, and the song kept building and building and building in intensity, and the song just went on for about, you know, 10 to 15 minutes of us doing this."

Swift has now dropped a new version of her famous album Red, including six new songs that she did not release in the original version.

