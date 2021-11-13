 
Video: BTS’ Jin prepares UN speech in impromptu breakfast break

BTS’ Jin recently shares a rare look into his entire rehearsal process for his upcoming UN speech.

The entire piece was shared to the Bangtan TV official YouTube page and features Jin preparing his speech, amid his mukbang.

The video began with Jin looking over what he should eat for breakfast and could be heard saying, "What should I eat? Man..."

He even asked his cameraperson, "Can you please choose for me? What should I eat? Galbitang? Kimchi jjigae?"

In the next part of the video, Jin even shared a sneak peek into his upcoming UN speech and could be heard saying, "Instead of being afraid of change, our generation welcomes it and we continue to move forward.”

“That's why instead of being called a lost generation I believe that welcome generation suits us more. Let's make the best of every moment, okay?"

Check it out below:



