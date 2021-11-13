 
entertainment
Kanye West slams haters stopping Kim Kardashian from becoming a lawyer

Kanye West slams haters stopping Kim Kardashian from becoming a lawyer

Kanye West recently clapped back against all the haters that do not want Kim Kardashian becoming a lawyer.

West shed light on it all during their interview with N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast.

There he was quoted saying, "I feel like there are people who might not want Kim Kardashian to become a lawyer, because you know what happens when Kim Kardashian becomes a lawyer?”

“That shirt gets a little bit higher,” he also went on to say.

“It's 14-year-old girls, 17-year-old girls that are posing a little bit they want to become a lawyer. She affects people in that way, and there's people who don't want her to affect women in that way. They want her to affect them in that other way.”

Kanye also went on to fawn over Kim and added, "My wife was in a session with the lawyer that was training her, and the lawyer started making bad suggestions, and I was like, 'Man, this dude is an idiot.' They've got an idiot teaching my wife. She gon' fail the bar a third time.”

"They can put a lawyer who gives you all the right things and just enough wrong things that you just missed your test by this much. You'll get 'em next time."

