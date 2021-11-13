 
Prince Harry accused of 'trashing the country he fought for': report

Prince Harry recently got called out by experts for attempting to ‘trash the very country he’s fought hard for’.

Royal commentator Dawn Neesom made this claim while speaking to the Jeremy Vine panel on Five programme.

There she was quoted saying, “I think it is pretty appalling that Harry, I mean, Harry's a member of the Royal Family and he was the favourite grandson, has trashed his own family.”

More than that, “He’s trashed this country as well a country he fought for bravely remember in the war.”

“And I do think that you know Meghan despite protesting that she hates the Royal Family, the racism...she couldn't wait to get out of this country.”

“She then shamelessly uses the Duchess of Sussex as the title on a children's book by Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex in big letters.”

“And she lobbies the American parliament. I mean, the senators by you know by sending them letters signed ‘the Duchess of Sussex’."

