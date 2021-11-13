Taylor Swift fawns over her love for Selena Gomez: ‘I’d do anything for her’

Taylor Swift recently sat down for a chat and shed some light on the love she has for her best friend Selena Gomez.



Swift shed some light on it all while speaking to Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show.

The conversation arose during Fallon’s Box of Lies segment with Taylor Swift.

There Gomez picked Selena’s Wizards of Waverly Place DVD when asked to choose one in a guessing game and was quoted saying, "You should have know I was lying because I will do anything to bring up Selena Gomez. Anything!"

