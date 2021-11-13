'We are passionate like soldiers, always ready to sacrifice our lives': Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan gestures on the field. Photo: File

DUBAI: In-form opening batsman Mohammad Rizwan spoke about his decision to play the crunch T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia despite spending two nights in a Dubai hospital, saying that the Pakistan players are passionate like "soldiers" and are ready to sacrifice their lives for the country.

Rizwan was speaking to the media Friday night before leaving for Bangladesh with the rest of the national team. "I am now feeling much better, I would request people to pray for me," he said.

He said Pakistani cricketers are as passionate as the country's soldiers, adding that they are "always ready to sacrifice their lives" for Pakistan.

"I am always ready [to play] for Pakistan," he said.

Pakistan lost its crunch semi-final clash against Australia Thursday night, breaking the hearts of millions of fans worldwide.



However, the national team was praised by millions of Pakistanis at home, and abroad, for their fighting spirit throughout the tournament.

Mohammad Rizwan, who had spent two nights in a Dubai hospital in its Intensive Care Unit for a chest infection, gave the entire nation a scare when reports started doing the rounds that he and former captain Shoaib Malik may miss the semi-final match after contracting the flu.

However, Rizwan and Malik were both declared fit to play the match. After Pakistan lost the game in the second-last over courtesy of a late blitz from Matthew Wade, pictures of Rizwan lying on a hospital bed, in the ICU, went viral on social media.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar referred to Rizwan as a "hero" while batting consultant Matthew Hayden called him a "warrior" for his never-say-die attitude.