Saturday Nov 13 2021
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Osman Soykut delights fans with unseen ‘Ertugrul’ warriors’ photo

MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Turkish star Osman Soykut delighted his fans with an unseen photo, featuring drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul warriors.

Osman, who essays the role of Ibn Arabi in Dirilis: Ertugrul, shared a rare photo with Engin Altan Düzyatan and his warriors.

Taking to Instagram, Osman Soykut posted the unseen photo with Ertugrul cast from an event held recently.

The photo features Osman himself, Engin Altan Düzyatan (Ertugrul), Nurettin Sönmez (Bamsi), Cavit Çetin Güner (Dogan) and Cengiz Coşkun (Turgut).

The picture has garnered thousands of hearts in no time.

Earlier, Osman Soykut shared the priceless quotes of Ibn Arabi.

The quotes read: “Talk about your dreams instead of talking about your troubles. Dreams mean hope.”

Osman Soykut is an avid social media user and often shares a glimpse of his daily life on Instagram.

