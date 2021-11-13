Aryan Khan appears before SIT amid probe in Cruise Drugs case

 
Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) at Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday amid ongoing investigation in the cruise drugs case, Indian media reported.

Aryan Khan appeared before the investigating team for the first time after being bailed by Bombay High Court last month. 

According to News18, the star kid was questioned regarding the cruise ship narcotics case and recorded his statement at the RAF headquarters in Navi Mumbai.

According to reports, the NCB inquiry led by Sameer Wankhede questioned Aryan about the circumstances under which he boarded the cruise, alleged ties to drug dealers, and other drug-related issues.

However, the investigation team is working hard to bring the case to a close as quickly as possible. The SIT will question the other defendants at any moment as part of the continuing investigation.

Apart from that, Aryan Khan's 24th birthday was also celebrated on Friday, but the Khans kept their celebrations low-key owing to everything that their son has been through in the past month since being arrested by NCB on October 3. 

