Saturday Nov 13 2021
Travis Scott’s spokesperson claims the rapper is not responsible for Astroworld tragedy

Saturday Nov 13, 2021

Travis Scott’s new spokesperson recently shunned allegations against the rapper regarding the crowd surge at Astroworld music festival.

A former Baltimore Mayor, Staphanie Rawlings-Blake appeared on CBS Mornings on Friday where she refuted the claims that Scott could have stopped the incident from happening.

The spokesperson said, “They have a 59-page operations plan, and it clearly says the only two people that are, have the authority to stop the concert, were the executive producer and the concert producer.”

The former mayor also stated, “He was not responsible for this, but he wants to be responsible for the solution.”

Meanwhile, Rawling-Blake also shared that the rapper did not know about the horrific incident. 

She said, “They were trying to figure out what was going on. It was hours and hours after the concert when they actually found out the tragedy, how the tragedy unfolded.”

Earlier, a mid-show stampede on November 5 killed nine people and left more than 300 injured at NRG Park, Houston.

