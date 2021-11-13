Veteran actor Sohail Asghar passes away

 
Showbiz
Saturday Nov 13 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 13, 2021

Notable TV actor Sohail Asghar passed away on Saturday after prolonged illness.

As per the actor's family, Asghar had been ailing for more than 1.5 years and was hospitalised in the past week due to deteriorating condition.

The actor's funeral prayers will be held on November 14, after namaz-e-asr.

Asghar began his career with theater in Lahore and later joined TV. He was famously known for his roles in Khuda Ki Basti, Chand Girhan, Khafa Khafa Zindagi (2018),Teri Meri Love Story (2016), Aap ki Kaneez (2014), Aashti (2009) and more.

