Saturday Nov 13 2021
Prince Charles to abdicate throne to let William become King?

Saturday Nov 13, 2021

Prince Charles will not be abdicating the throne to let William become the monarch of Britain.

The Prince of Wales, contrary to popular belief, will be handling matters of the monarchy as King himself.

Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti revealed there is no question that the Prince of Wales will not be taking the monarchy in his hands.

"I don't think there's a strong argument for it and I think that Prince Charles will be a different kind of monarch to his mother and William will be a different kind of monarch to his father and grandmother," he said.

"I don't see why he should pass the crown downwards and I don't think that would be desirable from anyone's point of view. He'll bring to the role his own agenda. It's not going to be a surprise when Charles is King that's how they've been planning it for years," the expert added.

"I'm sure they must have conversations amongst themselves about the wider agenda of the royal family and the short term aims of it. They might have already had conversations about where each of them will take the monarchy in."

Earlier expert Stewart Pearce said Charles could pass on the throne to William. "We know the position he is about to inherit, it's going to be very interesting to see if Prince Charles will sit in the throne or will he create some form of a shift in constitutional law to allow his son to sit in the throne. That's going to be very interesting," he told Us Weekly.

