Britney Spears to gradually return to work: 'Making music is not her top priority'

Saturday Nov 13 2021
Saturday Nov 13, 2021

Making music is not her top priority: Britney Spears to take things slow after conservatorship end
American singer Britney Spears is celebrating her newfound freedom after 13 years of conservatorship.

The 39-year-old, who had been waiting a long time to get back to her career as a pop star, has a number of other things in her plate right now.

Britney Spears “wants to make music and perform again,” but it’s “not her top priority right now and hasn’t been for a while,” a source exclusively told Page Six Friday.

It continued, “It’s never been her intention to step away from her career altogether. People around Britney spoke for her and said she was retiring, but they were putting words in her mouth.”

The insider added, “The only thing she’s said is that she would not work again under her father’s control, but now that he’s out as her conservator, she’s willing and even excited to get back to it one day.”

Meanwhile, Britney Spears is making preparations to get married to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.

