Snoop Dogg shares pictures from Leonardo DiCaprio's birthday bash

Snoop Dogg on Saturday posted a couple of pictures with Leonardo DiCaprio two days after the Oscar winning actor celebrated his 47th birthday.

Without revealing whether he was part of Leo's birthday bash in West Hollywood on Thursday night, the rapper captioned his first picture Happy. "C day. Leo".

The second photo was captioned, "stars aligned".

On work front, Leonardo DiCaprio is likely to play American cult leader Jim Jones in an upcoming MGM film.

Jim Jones was behind the Jonestown mass suicide November 18, 1978 that claimed more than 900 lives.

DiCaprio all set to star in Netflix’s "Don’t Look Up" which also features Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep and Ariana Grande among others

The Oscar winning actor would star in celebrated director Martin Scorsese’s "Killers of the Flower Moon".



