 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Snoop Dogg shares pictures from Leonardo DiCaprio's birthday bash

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 13, 2021

Snoop Dogg shares pictures from Leonardo DiCaprios birthday bash

Snoop Dogg on Saturday posted a couple of pictures with Leonardo DiCaprio two days after the Oscar winning actor celebrated his 47th birthday.

Without revealing whether he was part of Leo's birthday bash in West Hollywood on Thursday night, the rapper captioned his first picture Happy. "C day. Leo".

The second photo was captioned, "stars aligned".

On work front, Leonardo DiCaprio is likely to play American cult leader Jim Jones in an upcoming MGM film.

Jim Jones was behind the Jonestown mass suicide November 18, 1978 that claimed more than 900 lives.

DiCaprio all set to star in Netflix’s "Don’t Look Up" which also features Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep and Ariana Grande among others

The Oscar winning actor would star in celebrated director Martin Scorsese’s "Killers of the Flower Moon".


More From Entertainment:

Royal biographer comments on Meghan Markle's apology

Royal biographer comments on Meghan Markle's apology

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry teach English to Afghan students

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry teach English to Afghan students

Britney Spears to gradually return to work: 'Making music is not her top priority'

Britney Spears to gradually return to work: 'Making music is not her top priority'
‘Parasite’ star, Lee Sun-Kyun reflects on Korean wave, ‘BTS’, ‘Squid Game’

‘Parasite’ star, Lee Sun-Kyun reflects on Korean wave, ‘BTS’, ‘Squid Game’
Dakota Johnson says Alfred Hitchcock sexually assaulted grandmother Tippi Hedren

Dakota Johnson says Alfred Hitchcock sexually assaulted grandmother Tippi Hedren
Celebrity chef Gurpareet Bains passes away following heart attack

Celebrity chef Gurpareet Bains passes away following heart attack
The wait is over: Disney's Enchanted sequel gets a release date

The wait is over: Disney's Enchanted sequel gets a release date
Lindsay Lohan, Chord Overstreet make an adorable couple for upcoming film, see 1st look

Lindsay Lohan, Chord Overstreet make an adorable couple for upcoming film, see 1st look
Lady Gaga's mother talks about star's depression during teenage: 'She was unique'

Lady Gaga's mother talks about star's depression during teenage: 'She was unique'
Jake Gyllenhaal’s friend Andrew Burnap still has Taylor Swift’s scarf

Jake Gyllenhaal’s friend Andrew Burnap still has Taylor Swift’s scarf
Travis Scott is keeping to himself at home since Astroworld tragedy, shares lawyer

Travis Scott is keeping to himself at home since Astroworld tragedy, shares lawyer

Dwayne Johnson’s heist movie ‘Red Notice’ releases on Netflix

Dwayne Johnson’s heist movie ‘Red Notice’ releases on Netflix

Latest

view all