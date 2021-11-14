 
Taylor Lautner engaged to beau Taylor Dome: 'All of my wishes came true'

American actor Taylor Lautner is officially off the market!

Turning to his Instagram on Saturday, the Twilight star shared a photo from the big night with fans.

"And just like that, all of my wishes came true," captioned Lautner alongside the post.

The actor also revealed that he proposed to fiancée on November 11. In the shared photo, fans could spot the happy couple surrounded by flower bouquets illuminated by nearby candles.

Lautner and Dome first announced their relationship in 2018 with a Halloween-themed Instagram post.  

