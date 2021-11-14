 
Showbiz
Sunday Nov 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Neelam Kothari posts heart rending note on father's death

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 14, 2021

Neelam Kothari posts heart-rending note on father's death

Neelam Kothari shared the news of her father Shishir Kothari’s death and posted a heart-rending note for him on Sunday.

Neelam, the 1990’s Bollywood actress, took to Instagram,

“My dearest, dearest dad. You were my guiding light, my strength, my pillar of support, and my friend. You will be deeply missed. We love you. May your soul rest in peace. Amen.” Posted on Instagram.

Juhi Chawla, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, and Bhavan Panday, and many others took to their social media accounts on November, 14 to convey their condolence. Juhi Chawla was the first one to extend her support to Neelam, wrote: “My condolences to you and your family Neelam. May his soul rest in peace.”

Not just her colleagues, the fans also offered condolence to Neelam on her father’s death.

One of the fans posted, “Deepest condolences. Love and prayers for you and the family".

Neelam Kothari, who acted in a number of films in the 1990s, signed from performing almost two decades ago. She made an appearance in the Netflix reality show The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives last year.

