Sunday Nov 14 2021
Sunday Nov 14, 2021

Queen pulls out of in-person Remembrance Sunday event after spraining back

The Queen will not be part of today’s Remembrance Sunday after spraining her back.

In a statement by Buckingham Palace it revealed that the monarch, who was due to arrive in person in central London, will not be able to attend the National Service of Remembrance.

The statement added that her decision to pull out came "with great regret".

"The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph.

"Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service. As in previous years, a wreath will be laid on Her Majesty's behalf by The Prince of Wales.

"His Royal Highness, along with The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, The Earl and Countess of Wessex, The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra, will be present at the Cenotaph today as planned." 

