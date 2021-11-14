Jonathan Majors reflects on working with Idris Elba in ‘The Harder They Fall’

Jonathan Majors recently hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time to which, his co-star Idris Elba and Taylor Swift were also invited.



Majors, as he went on introducing his guests, reflected on his experience of working with Elba in The Harder They Fall.

He said, “It was fun filming that movie, but if you ever want to feel bad about how you look, definitely spend two months standing right next to Idris Elba! It humbles you!"

The Lovecraft Country actor also opened up on growing up as ‘military brat’.

He shared, “My father was in the Air Force, my mother was a pastor, so hallelujah, and I moved around a lot.”

“That experience, it taught me a lot."

The 32-year-old actor continued. "It taught me that work hard, if you trust the plan great things can happen.”