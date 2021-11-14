 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Jonathan Majors reflects on working with Idris Elba in ‘The Harder They Fall’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 14, 2021

Jonathan Majors recently hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time to which, his co-star Idris Elba and Taylor Swift were also invited.

Majors, as he went on introducing his guests, reflected on his experience of working with Elba in The Harder They Fall.

He said, “It was fun filming that movie, but if you ever want to feel bad about how you look, definitely spend two months standing right next to Idris Elba! It humbles you!"

The Lovecraft Country actor also opened up on growing up as ‘military brat’.

He shared, “My father was in the Air Force, my mother was a pastor, so hallelujah, and I moved around a lot.”

“That experience, it taught me a lot."

The 32-year-old actor continued. "It taught me that work hard, if you trust the plan great things can happen.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle faces another lawsuit from her own relative

Meghan Markle faces another lawsuit from her own relative
Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez flaunt their years long friendship in a TikTok video

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez flaunt their years long friendship in a TikTok video
Lady Gaga looks gorgeous as she graces the ‘House of Gucci’ premiere in Italy

Lady Gaga looks gorgeous as she graces the ‘House of Gucci’ premiere in Italy
Queen Elizabeth's cousin occupies her spot on Foreign Office balcony

Queen Elizabeth's cousin occupies her spot on Foreign Office balcony
Prince Charles will lay a wreath on Queen Elizabeth's behalf at Sunday´s Remembrance service

Prince Charles will lay a wreath on Queen Elizabeth's behalf at Sunday´s Remembrance service
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get married, think fans

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get married, think fans
Travis Scott slapped with 108 lawsuits over Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott slapped with 108 lawsuits over Astroworld tragedy

Former 'Apprentice' contestant abruptly ends lawsuit against Donald Trump

Former 'Apprentice' contestant abruptly ends lawsuit against Donald Trump
Courteney Cox and beau Johnny McDaid steal show at London film screening

Courteney Cox and beau Johnny McDaid steal show at London film screening
Queen pulls out of in-person Remembrance Sunday event after spraining back

Queen pulls out of in-person Remembrance Sunday event after spraining back
Kourtney Kardashian to walk down the aisle sooner than expected: 'Our turn next'

Kourtney Kardashian to walk down the aisle sooner than expected: 'Our turn next'
Venezuelan musicians perform 'Marche Salve' to set largest orchestra record

Venezuelan musicians perform 'Marche Salve' to set largest orchestra record

Latest

view all